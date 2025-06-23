R. Kelly's Attorney Slams Fiancée's Parents for Labeling Her Video A.I.

Play video content Instagram/@jonjelynsavageofficial,@timothytsavage

The parents of R. Kelly's fiancée Joycelyn Savage are straight up calling their daughter's recent video message Artificial Intelligence -- but Kelly's lawyer is saying that's just BS!

Joycelyn released the proof of life video on Sunday -- slamming the notion that she was a sex slave, being held against her will and even a victim outright, only for her parents to release a video of their own ... with skepticism that the video was A.I.-generated.

R Kelly's attorney Beau Brindley tells TMZ Hip Hop that Joycelyn's parents are absolutely lying and grasping at straws here.

Beau says he personally spoke to Joycelyn on the phone before the video was made and she gave him the same information that she stated in her PSA.

Some of Joycelyn's audio appeared to be out of sync with her words and the R. Kelly pic on her shirt also seemingly moved at times but Beau says there's zero chance the video was manipulated through A.I.

Beau assures Joycelyn is fine and well — she's taken an apartment in close proximity to the prison so she can visit Kellz on a regular basis and records of her signing in are visibly verifiable.

Beau says Joycelyn is generating her own income and also has friends pitching in with financial assistance ... her family just isn't in the picture.

Joycelyn's parents stood on a unified front in their video and are adamant they're not looking for closure or to resume a relationship with their daughter after 6 long years ... they just want to verify her safety with their own two eyes!!!

They asked for validation on Instagram, considering the growing perfection of A.I. programs but ended up turning off their comments ... people don't seem to agree the video is a hoax.

Joycelyn professing her love for Kellz while banishing her parents is a stark reality at this point.