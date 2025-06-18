Alleged R. Kelly Victim Jeers 'Boo Hoo' Over Singer's OD, Plea for Release

Play video content TMZ.com

R. Kelly is claiming he's marked for death after an overdose that left him hospitalized this week ... but one of his alleged victims is calling BS on what she sees as a ploy to get sprung from the can.

Here's the deal ... the disgraced music mogul is asking for temporary release to home confinement -- for the third time -- after alleging Bureau of Prisons staff at his federal center in North Carolina purposefully gave him too much medication.

Lisa VanAllen, an accuser who was a witness in Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial and 2002 federal trial, tells TMZ ... she doesn't buy for a moment there's a grand plot to kill the convicted human trafficker -- 'cause he's not even important anymore!

That said ... Lisa -- who was also a "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary participant -- totally believes that Kelly might be targeted by fellow inmates due to the sex crimes he's been accused of ... but, hey! That's prison! And it sure as hell ain't a reason to be released.

As you know ... Kelly is serving a 3-decade prison sentence for his 2021 racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.

For the most part, Lisa tells us she doesn’t follow anything about Kelly in the news these days -- but his recent pleas for freedom via playing a victim card were too serious to ignore without a warning -- Kelly is too dangerous to ever be set free.

Bottom line ... Lisa told us she sincerely wishes Kelly a speedy recovery -- so he can go back to rotting in a prison cell.