R. Kelly's Fiancée Says She's Not A Victim or Brainwashed Despite Family's Claims

R. Kelly's fiancée says her family's telling a bunch of lies about her ... insisting she's not a victim or sex slave despite their concern.

Joycelyn Savage released a video denying the claims Sunday evening ... hitting back at her family after they told us they don't support R. Kelly's pardon push 'cause he's never taken accountability for his actions, and she's still under his thumb.

Play video content

Savage says she and R. Kelly have been together for 10 years -- engaged for the last three -- and, they want to get married and start a family together.

Joycelyn is asking everyone not to believe the "lies" her family is telling ... putting it in plain English by saying, "I am not held against my will. I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me."

Play video content TMZ.com

Savage asks fans to continue to pray for R. Kelly while he remains incarcerated ... sharing her own hope that he will be released from federal custody soon.

Joycelyn's family -- through their attorney Gerald Griggs -- claims they haven't heard directly from Joycelyn in years -- and, she says that's because she just doesn't want to talk to them. Nothing nefarious, just a fractured family relationship.

R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2021 -- and then convicted for child pornography and enticing minors for sex the following year. Last week in prison, R. Kelly alleges there was a plot to kill him that landed him in the hospital.