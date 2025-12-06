Diddy Screwed Over His Own Lawyer in Secret Video

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Diddy is furious at Netflix for dropping the 50 Cent documentary on his legal troubles, but some of the video shot at Diddy's behest almost certainly has his criminal defense lawyer enraged.

There's a video in the doc shot by a guy Diddy hired to chronicle his life ... where he's talking to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, about his impending arrest. Diddy is enraged at Agnifilo and the entire legal team, barking that they're losing the case.

Diddy has fired off a demand letter to Netflix, claiming the streamer is screwing him over by releasing a video that Diddy -- not the videographer -- owned. But here's the deal. There's a true victim in all of this -- the man who won the criminal case for Diddy -- Marc Agnifilo. We're told he did not know Diddy had someone recording their conversation when they spoke on the phone.

Harvey asked Diddy's longtime lawyer, Mark Geragos, about this in the latest episode of "2 Angry Men," and Mark went this far -- if he was on the other end of the phone and found out his client was secretly recording their conversation, well ... he'd be one angry man.