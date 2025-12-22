LeBron James Says He'd Rather Be At Home With Family Than Play On Christmas

LeBron James is gearing up for what will be his record-setting 20th NBA Christmas Day game later this week ... and the King is opening up on always having to work on the holiday -- saying he'd much rather be on the couch with his fam.

James made the comments following the Lakers' loss to the Clippers over the weekend ... when he was asked why Christmas basketball matters to him.

LeBron James on playing his NBA-record 20th Christmas Day game this week:



“I'd much rather be at home with my family. But I mean, it's the game, it's the game that I love. It's a game I watched when I was a kid on Christmas Day, watching a lot of the greatest play the game on… pic.twitter.com/lo85glVwPk — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 22, 2025 @TomerAzarly

"It's the game that I love," James said. "It's a game I watched when I was a kid on Christmas Day, watching a lot of the greatest play the game on Christmas. It's always been an honor to play it."

But the 40-year-old was honest with reporters -- while he knows the impact of playing in these games -- he wishes he could also soak in the special day like the rest of the world gets to enjoy it.

"I would like to be home on the couch with my family all throughout the day. But our number is called, so we have to go out and perform and I look forward to it."

Whether this is a sign that retirement -- which James has said is coming "sooner rather than later" -- is growing closer is unclear. However, as long as he's in the league and a member of the Lakers, the NBA will keep calling his name for its slate of games.