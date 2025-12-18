Puka Nacua's Brother Arrested For Taking Lakers Player's SUV Without Consent

The brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua was arrested in West Hollywood over the weekend ... after he and another man allegedly took a BMW SUV from Lakers player Adou Thiero without permission.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to us on Thursday that Samson Nacua, 27, and Trey Rose, 27, were placed into custody for Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner's Consent.

"Deputies were flagged down in the 8400 block of Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, and contacted the victim who stated his newer model BMW was stolen, and he was able to track it to that location," cops said.

"During the initial investigation, it was discovered that suspect Nacua took the vehicle from the Wilshire location, and suspect Rose was the driver when they arrived at the Sunset location."

"The investigation is currently active and ongoing."

NBC 4 Los Angeles was the first to report the arrest.

Samson's brother, Puka, is an offensive weapon for the Rams, who are currently battling for the top seed in the NFC playoff race. Through Week 15, Puka has six receiving touchdowns and 1,367 yards.

Like his brother, Samson also played college football at BYU and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was released during final roster cuts.