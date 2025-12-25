2025 NBA Christmas Day WAGs -- The Best Gifts!

It's the most wonderful time of the year ... which means epic NBA showdowns -- and the gorgeous wives and girlfriends that come with them!!

The first matchup takes place at Madison Square Garden ... where the Cavaliers face the NBA Cup champion New York Knicks.

Celebrity Row at the Mecca will be packed ... and perhaps we'll get a glimpse of Donovan Mitchell's R&B singer fiancée, Coco Jones, and Karl-Anthony Towns' longtime bae, Jordyn Woods.

Following that game, the San Antonio Spurs will go up against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Expect to see De'Aaron Fox's wife, Recee, who we're sure won't miss the Spurs guard's second holiday game ... plus Thunder star Isaiah Hartenstein's wife, Kourtney -- a retired ring girl.

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will then battle it out at the Chase Center in San Francisco ... and folks can expect to see Steph Curry's right hand, Ayesha, at the home game.

Speaking of wives ... Queen James, AKA Savannah James, has been a trooper with LeBron's full Christmas schedule over the years ... but we take it they'll be able to enjoy their holiday together at least for a bit.

It will be a first for Jabari Smith Jr.'s girlfriend, Jasmine A, as the Rockets' last appearance on X-mas was in 2019.

Closing out Christmas Day: the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, with Julius Randle's wife, Kendra, and Nikola Jokic’s wife, Natalija, slated to be in full support of their men.