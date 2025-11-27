2025 NFL Thanksgiving Games -- WAGs Serving Looks!

The NFL brought the heat this Thanksgiving with three matchups -- but it's the wives and girlfriends of the athletes that are hotter than your favorite dish currently sitting in the oven!!

The first game of the November holiday is between the Packers and Lions ... featuring two of the season's top quarterbacks, Jordan Love and Jared Goff.

Of course, Love's wife, Ronika, wouldn't miss her QB hubby's third Thanksgiving game ... and model Christen Harper always stuns at the Mr.'s games -- holiday or not!

Next up is the Chiefs and Cowboys showdown ... and we can't talk about KC without mentioning Taylor Swift, who will no doubt be rooting for her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Kalani Bagsby, Tyler Booker's GF, is probably game-day's best fashionista -- don't be surprised if she makes a catwalk-worthy entrance at kickoff.

The Bengals and Ravens will host the last game of the night ... where physical trainer Jazmyn Brock will surely be locked in on Chase Brown.

In the same line of work, Noah Fant's girlfriend, Avree Anderson -- a Pilates studio owner -- will be sure to be tuning in as well.

We can't forget the Ravens ladies, Elena Yates, LaJohntay Wester's GF Janiah, and Reese Damm, who recently got engaged to Ravens receiver Kyle Hamilton.