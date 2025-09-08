Travis Hunter’s Wife, Leanna, Wows Fans in Sexy Outfit for Jaguars Rookie's Debut

Play video content TikTok/@leannalenee6

Travis Hunter's new hairdo may have surprised fans on Sunday, but his wife, Leanna, was turning heads, too -- thanks to her sexy gameday outfit and custom Jaguars boots for her husband's NFL debut.

The star rookie caused quite the stir when he took the field for his first official game ... sporting a buzzed haircut as the Jags faced the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Leanna was front and center to see Hunter’s milestone moment ... and she made sure her outfit matched the occasion.

Leanna showed off her 'fit on TikTok, stunning in a tiny white halter top, paired with short shorts and custom Jaguars boots featuring Hunter's name and jersey number that were designed by Jessica Martini.

She also added jewelry, a custom Travis Hunter button and a football purse.

Not only is she celebrating Hunter with the hot look ... she also praised her post-pregnancy figure, showing off her confidence after giving birth to their son last month.

Her fans applauded her, too ... with one saying in the comments, "Giiirl, I was still in sweats and on pain meds a week postpartum.😅 You look amazing!😘🔥."