Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee -- the couple just announced the birth of their baby boy!

The second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft shared the news in a YouTube video titled "Dear Son..." on Wednesday ... which began with Lenee learning she was pregnant -- and ending with cries from the newborn.

While we don't know the name of the little guy just yet, it's hard to imagine we won't learn more about him in the near future.

The new addition to the family comes after Hunter and Lenee tied the knot in a ceremony back in May ... which featured Travis wearing an all-white suit to match his partner's dress.

Their relationship hasn't come without some criticism ... which led Lenee to address the trolls in a nearly eight-minute video in December 2024.

"Anyone who knows me knows I support Travis in everything he does because I truly, truly love that man," she said.

Travis also came to her defense, telling people who criticize him and his partner to "find something else to talk about."

"My girl been with me for five years," Hunter said. "Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Like, come on, man. Y'all gotta do something else with your life."