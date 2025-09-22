Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Cheers On NFL BF At 49ers Game, Postgame PDA

Madison Beer isn't the only one enjoying the new NFL WAG lifestyle ... Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, was spotted at the San Francisco 49ers game, cheerin' on her boyfriend, Drew Moss!

The Colorado State shot put star attended the Niners-Arizona Cardinals game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, where she watched her man, San Fran's center, protect Brock Purdy in the 16-15 win.

Lesnar shared a few snaps from the game on her Instagram Story, including a close-up of Moss, saying, "Dibs on 65."

There was even some PDA!

Lesnar and Moss, 22, made their relationship IG official in July, when the 6'3", 300-pound football player posted two pics of them at a wedding.

Mya -- who recently won an NCAA Outdoor Championship -- commented on the post, writing, "My handsome man," with heart-eyes emojis.

Of course, Mya's not alone.

Star Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert's got a new GF, too ... Madison Beer. Like Lesnar, Beer watched her man play on Sunday, attending the game va. the Broncos at SoFi.