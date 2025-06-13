Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Wins NCAA Shot Put Championship

Championship genes run in the Lesnar family ... 'cause Brock's daughter, Mya, just added some more hardware to the family trophy case -- winning the 2025 NCAA Division I shot put title!!

Brock's oldest child was in Eugene, Oregon, for the Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week ... with Mya representing Colorado State.

Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, wins the NCAA shot put championship on her FIRST throw (19.01m) 🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/nhvC9iYkOO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2025 @BleacherReport

Already being tapped as the favorite to take home the gold, the senior beat out the competition with a throw of 19.01m. The next closest was a thrower from Illinois ... who finished second with a throw of 18.85m.

With the win, Mya became the first person from Colorado State to take home an indoor and outdoor national title. The 23-year-old also placed first in the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships with a throw of 18.53m.

Brock Lesnar is in attendance today as his daughter is crowned a national champion pic.twitter.com/3vaT60bpuu — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) June 13, 2025 @haydenherrera

Brock was in attendance for the big moment on Thursday ... soaking it all in from the stands.

Since transferring to the Rams from Arizona State, Brock's daughter has become one of the best shot putters in the country ... and entered the week ranked number one in the nation.

Mya follows in her father's footsteps in taking home some NCAA gold -- Brock won the NCAA Heavyweight title back in 2000 when he was a member of the University of Minnesota wrestling team.