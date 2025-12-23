Famous Families Wearing Matching Pajamas For The Holidays

Celebrity families are ditching the carpets for some festive flannel that'll melt your heart. The matching-pajama game is stronger and better than ever, and we've got the lowdown just for you 😉!

Leave it to LeBron James to lay up a dope pajama squad, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth snapped a silly selfie in their onesies, and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson turned up the heat in their matching set!

Check out cuties Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo who bundled up in red with their furry child ...

And Mario Lopez and his crew stood stoic -- but still looked adorbes -- for their festive photo ...