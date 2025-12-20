Stars In Tacky Holiday Sweaters!
Happy Holidays! Hollywood Celebrities Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweaters!
There are lots of wacky Christmas traditions out there ... and one of our all-time favorites is wearing ugly sweaters!
It's no secret that plenty of stress and headaches go into managing the holiday season, but a goofy sweater can really lighten the mood ... and apparently, so do stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Terry Crews, and Alyson Hannigan!
Oh, and in case you needed a reminder, Christmas is also a great time to coordinate outfits -- just like Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd!