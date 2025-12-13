Stars Getting Into The Holiday Spirit 2025

Hollywood's ringing in the 2025 holiday season the only way they know how: glam, glitter, and just a touch of chaos 😘!

Festive stars like Kylie Jenner proved even Christmas can’t compete with her 'cuz she was out in these streets serving festive n' flirty like it’s a holiday runway!

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney covered up but still brought bombshell greatness to the feeds, and Olivia Holt was "HOT ON SET" in a Santa Claus 'fit!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may've not been under a mistletoe, but that ain't stoppin' them from packin' on the holiday PDA!

Posing by the tree, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked like sisters, both lovely ladies dressed to the 9s!

And, Chelsea Handler and Tiffany Haddish may play "naughty n' nice" for their day jobs, but in the night ... they're quite dashing!