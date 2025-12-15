Stars Celebrating Hanukkah ... Chag Sameach!

The first night of Hanukkah kicked off Sunday, and these celebs are just a few who have shared how they celebrate the Festival of Lights.

From Cindy Crawford and Noa Tishby, to Julian Edelman and Jake Cohen -- we're showing you who's spinning the dreidel and spending time with loved ones this holiday season!

Andy Cohen braved the cold to light a giant menorah in front of a crowd of onlookers in the West Village.

And 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman celebrated in the comfort -- and warmth -- of his own home, snapping a selfie of himself holding the flames.