'The Holdovers' Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph Gives Holiday Loneliness Advice

Play video content TMZ.com

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is giving some sage advice for folks who are feeling down as the holiday season gets in full swing ... and it's not a case of misery loving company -- quite the opposite.

We got the Oscar winner at LAX and our photog asked her what she had to say to folks who may be going through some things as Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's all approach.

For Da'Vine, the remedy sounds pretty simple ... don't go through it alone. She's not saying you have to go out to functions, holiday parties or be in large groups ... nope, just one other person to talk to or be around can make a world of difference.

Da'Vine is a good person to ask ... she won her Academy Award for the film "The Holdovers," which is about New England boarding school students and staff with nowhere to go during Christmas break.

She's also starring in a new movie, "Eternity," about an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity ... so naturally, we asked her who she would pick to hang out with in the afterlife.