Texas Police Use Grinch to Warn Against Holiday Porch Thefts

Play video content Deer Park Police Department via Storyful

Police in Deer Park, Texas are reminding residents to keep their Christmas packages safe during the holiday season ... warning a thieving Grinch just might be lurking!

DPPD posted a short video Thursday of a Grinch wearing a Santa costume stealthily creeping onto a porch ... when the green-tufted bandit finally tiptoes his way up to the door, he swiftly scoops up a tower of packages left unattended on the doormat.

Just when he thinks he's home free, one of Deer Park's finest pulls up and chases him down. The Grinch ditches the packages to make his escape, but even he can't outrun the law!

In no time, the officer pushes him to the ground before loading the would-be thief into the back of his squad car.