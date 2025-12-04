TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The countdown to Christmas is officially on ... and the season of holiday parties is about to be in full swing. And with National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day falling on December 19, it's officially time to deck out your closet with some festive gear!

From gaudy prints to hilariously tacky styles and pop culture references, Amazon has got you covered with festive holiday knits this year. We've picked out some of our favorite looks that are sure to be a hit with your friends and family ... and just may win you a prize or two at your annual office party.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATERS

Tipsy Elves rules the season when it comes to ugly Christmas sweaters. Literally any Tipsy Elves Holiday Sweater is guaranteed to be 100% festive, a little bit inappropriate and bring a lot of laughter. Whether it features Santa in a thong, polar bears sipping beer or a gingerbread man with abs, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll be taking home the top prize during your next ugly holiday sweater contest.

Just because they’re ugly, doesn’t mean they have to be unflattering! With Tipsy Elves Women’s Holiday Sweaters , your knitwear can be a little more fitted while still having fun. Whether you’re wrapped in a giant bow or rocking a sequined Christmas tree, you’ll certainly be festive this season.

These Tipsy Elves Funny Christmas Cardigans are sure to be a hit at your next holiday party! Make a statement with these button up sweaters that range from tinsel and ornaments to a fringe western flair. Some cardigans even light up thanks to a hidden LED battery pack. No matter where you’re headed, you’ll definitely steal the show.

Yippee Ki‐Yay, it’s a “Die Hard” holiday! It’s time to answer the age-old debate: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? According to this Absurd Ink Die Hard Christmas Sweatshirt , it’s a hard yes. Featuring a snapshot of Bruce Willis in the iconic film, this sweatshirt will definitely be a conversation starter wherever you wear it.

The Grinch’s heart grew three sizes and yours will too with this Junk Food Grinch Christmas Sweater . While the Grinch may be a little bit naughty, this knit puts his holiday spirit on full display in an all-over design in his Santa hat. Featuring a red trim, this sweater will steal everyone’s hearts this season.

Do the Truffle Shuffle! This Ripple Junction The Goonies Christmas Sweater is a must-have for fans of the classic ’80s film. Featuring the iconic scene where Chunk shows off his memorable dance moves, this pullover knit will certainly stand out at any party. Just beware…you may be asked to put your dancing skills on display.

Seasons greetings from Hawkins, Indiana! Take a trip to the Upside Down this holiday season with this Stranger Things Christmas Sweater . Featuring a festive print adorned with Christmas lights and the occasional Demogorgon, this sweater is the perfect way to celebrate the show’s final season.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! This Costume Agent Home Alone 2 Christmas Sweater is perfect for fans of the beloved holiday film who want to make a statement this season. Whether you’re headed to a Christmas party or just binging all the “Home Alone” films, this sweater will keep you cozy all winter long.

