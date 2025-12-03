Aaron Paul Asks for Internet's Help to Track Down Hardworking Cab Driver

Play video content Instagram / @aaronpaul

Aaron Paul is turning to the undefeated internet for backup, asking fans to help track down his hardworking London cabbie ... so he can make the guy’s holiday season a little brighter!

The "Breaking Bad" star was en route to France via the Eurostar on Wednesday when he explained in an IG clip how his cab driver is actually a full-time firefighter who's going to have to work Christmas Eve straight into Christmas ... meaning the poor guy won't be able to spend the holiday with his kids.

Aaron dropped as many deets as he could for the internet detectives ... saying the firefighter’s side gig is driving a cab ... he lives just outside London ... and one of his three kids is called Harry.

He said he got distracted while getting out of the cab and forgot to grab the guy’s info ... but he’s seen the internet pull off some wild miracles before, and he’s hoping tracking down this cabbie might be the Christmas miracle he gets to give this year.

His mission’s already picking up steam online... the official London Fire Brigade commented, saying they even blasted out the message to their crew to help with the search.