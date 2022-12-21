Aaron Paul Officially Gets His Name Changed with Petition, Whole Family Official

Aaron Paul and his family have a new official surname -- the same one he's been going by, professionally at least, for years now.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Aaron's name change petition with the courts has been approved ... as have the ones submitted on behalf of his wife, Lauren, and their son Casper -- who'll now go by Ryden.

AP's kid, at first, was known as Casper Emerson Paul ... but now that a judge has signed off, his legal name is Ryden Caspian Paul. For her part, Lauren simply wanted to adopt her husband's stage surname -- which the court also granted.

In other words, everyone got what they wanted ... and there's new monikers to go around. As many know, Aaron's birth surname was Sturtevant -- but he apparently didn't like it anymore, and has been using Paul since before even his "Breaking Bad" days.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.