Aaron Paul Files Petition to Legally Change Name, Alongside Wife And Son

Aaron Paul, his wife, and their kid are all goin' Paul ... because the actor and his wife just filed a petition to change all their names -- and Aaron's included in the makeover.

Legal docs, obtained by TMZ, show that Aaron, whose last name is actually Sturtevant, is looking to legally change his last name to Paul ... a name he's obviously gone by in the industry for years.

His wife Lauren also wants to change her last name to Paul... and they want to change their kid's name -- currently Casper Emerson Paul -- to Ryden Caspian Paul. Yes, the kid's last name was already Paul, even though his parents didn't officially share that name ... but they're changing the youngster's first and middle name. They've been using the new name on social.

The reason Aaron and Lauren give for their name changes ... they say they want to conform to AP's professional name and keep the family name consistent.

In the docs, Aaron and Lauren explain they were required to give a name at the hospital and went with Casper Emerson ... but later came up with a name they liked better. It's only now that they're legally making the switch.