Kathryn Hahn, Husband File Petition to Add 'Hahn' to Kids' Last Names

Kathryn Hahn and her hubby Ethan Sandler want name changes for their 2 kids ... and it's all about giving Mama her due.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathryn and Ethan filed a petition last week in Los Angeles ... looking to add "Hahn" as a second middle name before the last name "Sandler" for both 16-year-old Leonard and 13-year-old Mae.

Meaning the teens would now be going by Leonard Henry Hahn Sandler and Mae Marie Hahn Sandler! The couple didn't get specific about why they wanted the change for their teenagers.

Another celeb recently went through the name change process -- TMZ broke the story, Aaron Paul, whose last name is actually Sturtevant, was lookin' to officially get his last name changed to Paul a few weeks back.