Nashville Mayor Not Focused on Moving Grizzlies to City After Draymond Green’s Request

Draymond Green's wish isn't getting granted anytime soon -- relocating the Memphis Grizzlies to Nashville isn't on the Music City mayor's to-do list.

The Golden State Warriors star has been vocal about how he doesn't like playing in Memphis ... and recently, he went as far as to say he'd love it if the NBA relocated the Grizzlies 200 miles east.

"Do everybody a favor and move that team to Nashville," Green said on his podcast this week.

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"There's no great hotels in Memphis. I love the people of Memphis. They are incredible. Shout out to the people of Memphis. I love them, but just from an NBA standpoint, man -- there's not a sauna or a hot tub in sight."

Well, we reached out to Mayor Freddie O'Connell to see if he would consider Green's suggestion ... and unfortunately for him, it doesn't sound like a priority.

"I love Memphis and the Grizzlies," Mayor O'Connell said.

"They do training camps here, and we’d love to see them play a few games here, but our most recent bids have been for professional women’s teams."

Nashville is already home to several major teams -- the Titans, Predators, Nashville SC -- along with college teams Vanderbilt, Belmont, and Tennessee State in the area, too.