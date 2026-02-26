Eileen Gu Hangs With Caitlin Clark At Prada Fashion Show

The Prada show at Milan Fashion Week had no shortage of star power from the sports world -- with Eileen Gu and Caitlin Clark catching all the latest 'fits in the front row!!

Fresh off her viral Olympic run, the Team China skier and model hung out with the WNBA great on Thursday ... and she documented their run-in with a selfie.

Caitlin is front row at Prada for Milan Fashion Week!



Sitting with Eileen Gu! pic.twitter.com/P1HeyY3YA6 @caitlinclarksty

The two seemed pretty chatty ... with video showing them laughing as they conversed at their seats.

CC had khakis, a striped polo, jacket and sunglasses for the event ... while Gu rocked an all-grey look -- all the way down to the socks.

The latter is coming off a successful run at the 2026 Winter Games ... winning gold in the halfpipe and silvers in the big air and slopestyle. She also broke the internet with her stunning "face card" that never declines (as the kids say) ... as well as her memorable press conferences.

Eileen Gu’s face card is unreal - pure beauty. At 22, she is the most gorgeous and strongest Olympic athlete, winning big and handling all the hate like a queen. pic.twitter.com/VsLfOv7LsN @Modricacm

Clark -- the former Rookie of the Year -- has been spotted wearing the luxury brand countless times in the past, including the 2024 WNBA Draft ... so it's no surprise she was present for the show.