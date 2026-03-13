NBA Ref Hurt After Crashing Into Cameraman During NBA Game, Caught On Video

A cameraman working the Nets-Hawks game deserved a blocking foul ... 'cause while the guy was filming on the sidelines during a live play, a referee crashed right into him, and the bizarre moment was caught on the broadcast.

It happened during the fourth quarter of the game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday, as official Sha'Rae Mitchell was running down the sideline during a fast break.

NBA ref Sha'Rae Mitchell WENT DOWN with an injury after hitting her head on a camera operator 😳



She was able to stay in the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jHLHvm0t7R @BleacherReport

As Mitchell, 40, was picking up steam, and with her eyes focused on the play, she didn't see the cameraman was partially on the hardwood, as the guy was filming a fan on the sideline

Mitchell -- who became a full-time NBA referee in 2023 -- fell to the floor and immediately grabbed her head in pain as fans, including Boosie Badazz, looked on with concern.

Mitchell stayed on the ground for several minutes, clearly in pain, and she wasn't happy ... and understandably so.

Thankfully, she was able to brush herself off and continued officiating the game.

Mitchell is no stranger to the game ... on a bunch of different levels. She played basketball at UC Santa Barbara (2004-2008) before officiating in the NCAA, the NBA G League, and the WNBA.

She was eventually hired by the NBA full-time in 2023.