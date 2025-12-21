Steelers Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Throws Punch at Fan, on Video

DK Metcalf might have nerves of steel ... but, a Detroit Lions fan got on his last one -- and video shows him taking a swing at the guy!

The wild moment went down late in the second quarter of the Lions matchup against DK's Pittsburgh Steelers ... with the CBS broadcast first showing a tense convo between the veteran wide receiver and a DET fan in a bright blue wig.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025 @NFLonCBS

Metcalf then quickly reached up with his closed right fist ... seemingly landing a glancing blow on fan's face before walking away.

As broadcaster Jim Nantz says in the clip ... we'd assume DK will face some major consequences because of his actions -- though he wasn't removed from the important matchup against the Lions.

According to ESPN ... because a flag wasn't thrown at the time, the NFL can't weigh in on disqualification -- which it the only reason they let the guy keep playing.