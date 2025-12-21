Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Steelers Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Throws Punch at Fan, on Video

Steelers WR DK Metcalf Throwing Down in the Lion's Den ... Punches Detroit Fan, Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
DK-metcalf-getty-x-1
Getty Composite

DK Metcalf might have nerves of steel ... but, a Detroit Lions fan got on his last one -- and video shows him taking a swing at the guy!

The wild moment went down late in the second quarter of the Lions matchup against DK's Pittsburgh Steelers ... with the CBS broadcast first showing a tense convo between the veteran wide receiver and a DET fan in a bright blue wig.

Metcalf then quickly reached up with his closed right fist ... seemingly landing a glancing blow on fan's face before walking away.

As broadcaster Jim Nantz says in the clip ... we'd assume DK will face some major consequences because of his actions -- though he wasn't removed from the important matchup against the Lions.

DeKaylin Metcalf Normani sub instagram 2
Instagram / @steelers

According to ESPN ... because a flag wasn't thrown at the time, the NFL can't weigh in on disqualification -- which it the only reason they let the guy keep playing.

Unclear who should get the lion's share of blame here ... but, clearly Metcalf's not above mauling a fan if he feels disrespected.

Related articles