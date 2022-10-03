Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field During Game For Bathroom Break

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

Seahawks star DK Metcalf avoided a crappy situation on Sunday ... being carted off the field during the Lions game to make sure he made it to the toilet in time for an emergency bathroom break!!

Metcalf had to go No. 2 right in the middle of Seattle's Sunday contest with Detroit ... and it apparently came on so strong -- he needed a personal escort to the lavatory at Ford Field.

Metcalf hopped on a cart to make the expedited run to the John -- and, fortunately for the wideout, the plan seemed to work out OK for him ... because he returned a few minutes later in good shape.

Metcalf joked about it all on Twitter following the game ... saying, "That clinch walk wouldn't have made it." He added a crying emoji.

Despite the awkward scene, Metcalf ended up having a hell of a day ... racking up seven catches for 149 yards in a big 48-45 Seahawks win.