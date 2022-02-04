Lamar Odom Claims to Poop His Bed on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Play video content CBS

No dancing, or even sleeping, around it -- Lamar Odom took a dump in his bed, and he's not ashamed to let his housemates ... and the world know it!!!

The bed pooping incident was caught on the live feeds inside the "Celebrity Big Brother" house early Friday morning, but it's comforting to know Lamar headed straight for the showers to wash his behind after, quite literally, s***ing the bed.

As you can see, Lamar is cleaning up in the shower, and even from the other side of the partition Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu notices something is up, and asks if he's really scrubbing as vigorously as it sounds.

Lamar cops to the cleanup on aisle 2, and moments later spells it out for Mirai, in no uncertain terms, saying ... "I just took a s*** in my bed."

Naturally, Lamar is already the butt of jokes online... and it sounds like certain phrases are off-limits in the house moving forward.