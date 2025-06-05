Aaron Rodgers Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers isn't hanging up the cleats just yet ... the 20-year NFL veteran is going to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 41-year-old is signing a one-year contract to link up with Mike Tomlin's squad.

The impending deal follows two rough years in New York for the 41-year-old QB. His first season lasted only four plays due to a ruptured Achilles. He did play in all 17 games for the Jets in 2025 ... but the team finished with a 5-12 record -- placing them third in the AFC East.

Rodgers will now look to rebound in the Steel City with DK Metcalf and Co.

While we will have to wait to hear from the man himself as to why he chose Pittsburgh, we know Cam Heyward kept his pitch to the Super Bowl winning quarterback simple.

"Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That simple, that's the pitch."

Steelers mini-camp begins next week ... and Rodgers is now expected to be in attendance.