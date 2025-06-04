Steelers Address Mason Rudolph Trump Rally Appearance In Email To Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly distancing themselves from Mason Rudolph's political allegiances after the quarterback hit a rally for President Trump on Friday ... emailing a reminder to fans that their current and former players' personal views do not speak for the entire organization.

Rudolph, as well as teammate Miles Killebrew and former Steeler Rocky Bleier, took the stage at No. 45-47's event near Pittsburgh ... and at one point, even gifted POTUS with his own custom team jersey.

According to Front Office Sports, their cameos ruffled some feathers with some season ticket holders ... and the team issued a response to anyone raising concern over it all.

"We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base," the letter said, according to Front Office Sports.

"Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team."

Trump showered Rudolph with praise during the appearance ... saying the signal-caller is tall, handsome and has a good arm.

In fact, he even predicted the former Oklahoma State Cowboy would be the starter once the season rolls around -- NOT Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to make a decision on his NFL future and whether his plans include setting up shop in Steel City before his career is over.