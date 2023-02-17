DK Metcalf Makes Insane Leaping Catch In Throwing Sesh ... Or Does He?!
2/17/2023 1:36 PM PT
The NFL offseason is officially here, but DK Metcalf is still making headlines -- the Seahawks star made an insane leaping catch that has the internet buzzin' ... or did he?!
Metcalf went viral for the grab on Friday ... when a video posted on Twitter showed the 25-year-old displaying an impressive vertical while making a one-handed catch.
In the clip, Metcalf gives new meaning to the word "airborne," jumping several feet in the air to snare a ball out of the sky with relative ease.
The problem .. not everyone believes Metcalf pulled off the sick play -- insisting there's no way he got up that high, and that the video had to be doctored or altered.
If anyone could make the catch, though, it's DK -- who has maybe the most unique combination of size, speed and explosion for a WR in the NFL.
Watch DK Metcalf hawk Budda Baker down #NFL #Cardinals #SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/vGqiNTaOyk— Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 26, 2020 @Steelersdepot
He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the combine before his rookie season in 2019 ... and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the event too. He also famously hawked down Cardinals DB Budda Baker during a legendary play, back in 2020.
So, yeah ... we know DK's an athletic freak -- but this catch? Ehh, you be the judge.