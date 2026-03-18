WNBA Players Reach CBA Agreement, Season Set For May 8

Breathe a sigh of relief, WNBA fans -- there will be no lockout this season ... with players reaching a deal with league officials on a new collective bargaining agreement after months of negotiations.

Both sides sealed things early Wednesday morning with a champagne toast ... and according to Seattle Storm star and WNBPA president, Nneka Ogwumike, the agreement finally gives the ladies a "meaningful share of league revenue."

"It strengthens housing and retirement," Ogwumike told Front Office Sports, "and expands resources for family planning and parental leave. It redefines what it means to be a professional in this league."

This comes after players openly voiced frustrations with the previous CBA -- from threatening to sit out games this upcoming season if their demands weren't met to wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts during the 2025 All-Star Game warm-ups to get their message across.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese repeatedly took shots at the league, publicly claiming her W salary didn't cover her $8K monthly rent.

A'ja Wilson also sounded off, saying last year that the players are "standing on business" when it comes to getting paid.

"Understanding that we are a business, and we are a brand, and see the money coming in, we see the increase in everything," the WNBA superstar said on a Boardroom podcast.

"So it's like, alright, let's continue to put out a great product, but let's pay that product."

Crowd chanting Pay The Players pic.twitter.com/LAfglXueHX @kareemcopeland

Fans even had their backs ... at an Unrivaled League game, their supporters chanted "Pay the Players," a clear message to the WNBA.