Rickea Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against James Pearce Jr. After Arrest

WNBA star Rickea Jackson filed for a restraining order days after she was the alleged victim in a domestic dispute with Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. ... telling the court she was in fear for her life, and feared that without the order, "James will kill me."

According to docs -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- Jackson went to court on Feb. 9 to seek a temporary injunction for protection against her ex-boyfriend, which was granted. A hearing for a permanent injunction is scheduled for next month.

As part of the order, Pearce Jr. is not to have contact with Jackson or be within 500 feet of her residence. He's also been ordered not to come within 100 feet of her car at any time.

Pearce Jr. was also ordered to surrender any firearms, with ammunition, to the nearest police department.

Prior to the February 7 incident, Jackson said "James has threatened to kill me, James has threatened to harm me, James has threatened to injure me, James has threatened to place a bag over my head, and James has verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion."

Three weeks earlier, she claimed that the 22-year-old got violent with her after he accused her of cheating.

"While at a gas station, James attacked me by snatching my cellular phone out of my hand, pulling my hair, and taking my personal belongings. After this attack, I told James that I did not want to continue a relationship with him any longer."

Rickea said that Pearce Jr. did not listen and continued to threaten her.

"I am truly in fear for my life."

She wrote that for the next three weeks, he continued "harassing me through text messages, consistently demanding that I end a relationship."

In the early morning hours of Feb. 7 ... she said that her ex-boyfriend told her he would give her money -- upwards of $200,000 -- to stay with him. Later that morning, as she was driving to her house, she claimed she noticed Pearce Jr. was following her.

Jackson provided more info on what she says happened before Pearce's arrest. She claimed that he "blocked my path of travel" with his car, saying he "gets out of his vehicle and approaches my vehicle. Then James starts banging on my window, demanding I get out of the vehicle."

After driving off, Pearce Jr. allegedly chased her down and used his car to strike her. Jackson managed to drive to the Doral Police Department and attempted to flag down an officer for help, before James allegedly hit her car again.

Police then attempted to take him into custody, but he drove off. Cops chased him down and eventually got him in cuffs before hauling him off to jail, ultimately booking him on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing/eluding police.