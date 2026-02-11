Rickea Jackson Willing To Testify Against James Pearce Jr. Following Arrest

If James Pearce Jr.'s case goes to trial, the alleged victim, Rickea Jackson, is down to take the stand, according to her attorney, who notified the court she's "willing to testify."

Jackson's lawyer filed notice on Tuesday, saying Jackson remains cooperative, and if needed, will give her testimony about the alleged incident with her ex-boyfriend, which led to his arrest on Saturday.

Rickea's attorney also indicated she hopes to put the matter behind her, sooner rather than later.

"The victim is pleading with the Court and the State to conclude this matter promptly without hindering the efficacy of the prosecution's case," the attorney told the court.

As we previously reported, Jackson and Pearce Jr. got into an alleged domestic dispute last Saturday ... where the 23-year-old is accused of slamming his Lambo into Rickea's vehicle as she drove towards the Doral City Police Department, in an effort to get away from him.

After crashing head-on with his ex-GF ... cops arrived on scene, drew their weapons, and ordered Pearce Jr. out of the vehicle, however, they say he ignored their commands.

When cops attempted to open his car door, the University of Tennessee product locked it, according to police. Pearce then drove away, with the report stating he struck an officer "in the area of his left knee intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest."

Following a brief pursuit, James crashed his vehicle and took off on foot. Officers eventually caught up with the Falcons' first-round draft pick, but he began resisting by "tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him."

He was eventually taken into custody ... and booked on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing/eluding police.

After the incident, Jackson told cops she recently ended a three-year-long relationship with the NFL player.

Pearce Jr. made his first court appearance Sunday from his jail cell in Miami, where bond was set at $20,500. A stay-away order was also issued.