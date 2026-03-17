Dillon Brooks Busted For Reckless Driving Eight Weeks Before DUI Arrest

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TMZ Sports has learned that Dillon Brooks had a run-in with law enforcement not long before his DUI arrest earlier this month -- the Phoenix Suns player was cited for reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.

According to an incident report, an officer claims he spotted Brooks traveling 85 miles per hour in a 45 zone shortly after midnight on January 12. In his report, the officer wrote that he grew "concerned about the extreme risk of a catastrophic collision or the vehicle striking a pedestrian."

"Several businesses in the area were open and operating," the report stated. "A collision at such speeds could have resulted in multiple fatalities or serious physical injuries."

Body cam footage shows an officer approaching Brooks' car after pulling him over. When Brooks asked if he was pulled over for speeding, the officer confirmed that it was the reason.

After a couple of minutes, the officer emerged from his vehicle and informed Brooks he was citing him with reckless driving, saying, "Anything 35 and over is reckless."

"Anything 21 and over is excessive."

Luckily for Brooks -- who was traveling with a female companion -- his car wasn't towed ... as he was just ticketed and allowed to go about his night.

As of now, his court appearance on the matter is slated for next month ... and records show he is facing reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 MPH.

As we previously reported, Brooks was arrested for DUI earlier this month. He was pulled over in Scottsdale around 1 AM for traffic violations ... and after an investigation, was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The arrest was not alcohol related.

In bodycam footage we obtained, cops claimed Brooks' car smelled like a marijuana dispensary.

After explaining that they pulled him over because they saw him swerving in and out of his lane ... he clapped back at officers -- telling them they were also swerving on the same road.

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Brooks claimed he had not had alcohol in the last six months -- and his breathalyzer seemingly backed up the claim he wasn't drinking that night -- as he appeared to register a 0.0 BAC.

As for the action on the court ... Brooks hasn't played since the Suns vs, Magic game on February 21 -- as he is recovering from a left hand fracture. He is slated to be re-evaluated at the end of the month or early April.