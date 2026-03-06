Cop Says Dillon Brooks' Car Smells Like Weed In Bodycam Footage From DUI Arrest

Play video content

The Arizona cops who pulled over NBA star Dillon Brooks told him his car smelled like a marijuana dispensary ... according to police bodycam footage from his DUI arrest.

TMZ Sports obtained the video just hours after the Phoenix Suns star was pulled over in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 1 AM on Friday.

In the video, cops mention smelling weed a few times ... including when one officer tells Brooks, "Smells like a dispensary in your car."

Police tell Brooks they're pulling him over because they saw him swerving in and out of his lane ... but he shoots back that they were also swerving in their cop car on the same road.

Brooks was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was taken to Scottsdale City jail before he was released at 3:30 AM. In the footage, he asks cops when he can pick up his Rolls Royce.

Play video content

In the footage, Brooks tells cops he hasn't had alcohol in six months ... and he appears to register a 0.0 BAC in a breathalyzer test.

Brooks -- who averaged 20.9 points per game this season -- is currently recovering from a left-hand fracture he suffered during the Suns-Magic game on February 21 ... and he mentions the injury in his interactions with police. He will be re-evaluated at the end of the month or early April.