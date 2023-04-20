Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades LeBron James After Playoff Win, 'He's Old'

If LeBron James needed any more motivation to win in this year's playoffs ... he certainly got it on Wednesday night from Dillon Brooks, who blasted the Lakers star as "old" after beating him.

The Grizzlies wing -- known as one of the biggest agitators in the NBA -- made the eyebrow-raising comments following Memphis' 103-93 Game 2 victory.

Brooks had gotten in LeBron's face repeatedly during the contest in Tennessee ... and when he was asked if he had considered that it could potentially set James off -- Brooks unloaded.

dillon brooks makes his first three of the night halfway through the 4th after shooting 3/11 from the field and stares down lebron james😭😭😭 this man truly does not care pic.twitter.com/5aCqRkMKA2 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 20, 2023 @mollyhannahm

"I don't care," he said. "He's old. You know what I mean?"

Brooks then accused LeBron of only trash-talking back when the Memphis star got in foul trouble.

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023 @espn_macmahon

"I poke bears," he said. "I don't respect no one 'til they come and give me 40" points.

FYI -- LeBron had 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the loss. Brooks, who said he prides himself on his defense, had 12 points, one rebound and three assists in the win.

The two teams won't play again until Saturday night for Game 3 of their series ... and something tells us LeBron's now going to be pretty pissed off heading into the tilt in L.A.