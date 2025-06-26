NBA's Dillon Brooks Files For Restraining Order Against Ex

Dillon Brooks' split with the mother of his children has gotten even nastier ... TMZ Sports has learned the NBA star is now asking for a restraining order against his ex.

Brooks filed for the TRO in Los Angeles on Wednesday ... alleging Heather Andrews -- who he shares a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old with -- has destroyed his belongings, hacked into his social media accounts, and even once threatened to cut off his fingers.

Brooks said in his request he met Andrews back in 2018 at a Las Vegas nightclub and started dating her a short time later. He said within months, she got pregnant with their first child ... and, around that time, he claimed her harassment of him began.

Brooks said she would send him "emotionally abusive" messages regularly ... and often shared screengrabs of their private conversations with gossip websites to make him look bad.

Years later, after Andrews became pregnant with their second baby, Brooks alleged she started becoming "increasingly more aggressive and threatening."

He says her "threats referenced various different ways that she was going to hurt me either personally, professionally, or both," Brooks wrote.

He said one of her messages read, "I'll habe [sic] someone cut each one of your f***ing little fingers off one by one... So you can never play basketball LOL... And actually now I understand why people are racist."

Another he said read, "I am going to have you hurt."

Andrews also allegedly threatened Brooks' mother ... as the basketball player claimed she wrote to him, "I'll send someone after your mom to [sic] bitch."

Additionally, Brooks claimed in 2022 -- while he was a member of the Grizzlies -- Andrews vandalized his Memphis home by writing "You Suck Bitch" and other words on his outdoor fireplace mantle.

Most recently, he claims she got unauthorized access to his OurFamilyWizard account, a co-parenting app, and sent "a 'criminal threat' message to herself purporting to come from me."

Brooks' filing comes less than a year after Andrews obtained her own temporary restraining order against the 29-year-old, alleging he had harassed and threatened her.

A judge is expected to hear arguments from both sides in L.A. late next month.