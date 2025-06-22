Kevin Durant Traded to Houston Rockets, Finds Out Onstage at Fanatics Fest

Kevin Durant was just traded to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal ... and fans got his live reaction to the move during his appearance at Fanatics Fest!!

The massive transaction happened early on Sunday ... coincidentally just hours before Durant's former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, faces the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to mark the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Phoenix Suns will give up Durant for a bunch of Rockets talent -- Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the draft and five second-rounders.

Durant was onstage for a Fanatics Fest panel when the fans broke the news to him ... and one could assume he might've thought he was being NBA Centel'd.

"We're gonna see man," a seemingly surprised Durant said. "We're gonna see."

BREAKING: Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets while he was ON STAGE at Fanatics Fest.



He had no clue and even asked if it was real.



Houston was reportedly one of the preferred destinations on Durant's list when the 15-time All-Star requested to be traded after joining Phoenix in February 2023.

KD -- who averaged 26.6 points per game this season -- has history with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who was previously an assistant on the Brooklyn Nets when Durant was on the team.

It's one last blockbuster trade of the NBA season at the final buzzer ... a campaign that also saw the Dallas Mavericks shipping Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

The Rockets were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the playoffs ... but ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.