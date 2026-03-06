Dillon Brooks Shares Workout Footage Hours After DUI Arrest

Play video content Instagram/@dillonbrooks24

Dillon Brooks went to social media to let his fans know his focus is all on ball after his DUI arrest ... sharing footage from a workout to his Instagram page.

Brooks posted several clips Friday afternoon ... showing him putting up shots at the Phoenix Suns' practice facility with trainers by his side.

It's unclear when exactly the workout took place -- it could very well be from Friday ... which would mean he wasted no time getting back to normal after he was booked hours earlier.

It was certainly sometime after he fractured his left hand on February 21, as he had a cover over the injury.

He did not address or acknowledge his arrest.

As we reported, our law enforcement sources say Brooks was not impaired by alcohol.

The Suns told us they were aware of Brooks' arrest and working on gathering more information.

The small forward was pulled over in Scottsdale around 1 AM for traffic violations. After an investigation, Brooks was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.