Christian Barmore's Domestic Assault Case Dropped

Over two months after New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was hit with domestic assault charges ... officials in Massachusetts have now dropped the case against him -- saying that it was "not viable for prosecution."

The decision came down moments ago in an Attleboro courtroom ... where prosecutors said that following the updated information, they were going to file notice to formally drop the case against Barmore.

"Mr. Barmore is grateful to the District Attorney's Office for carefully evaluating the facts,

reviewing the materials that his attorney shared with them, and acting in the interests of justice," David Meier, Barmore's attorney, said in a statement

He was initially charged in connection with an incident that occurred in August 2025. According to a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, a woman told cops that Barmore became angry with her after a disagreement over the temperature of the bedroom air conditioner.

Later on, she said they argued over food.

After deciding to leave, she claimed she went and gathered her belongings. She said she called her mother, but Barmore took the phone out of her hand and ended the conversation. She then alleged that Christian threw her to the floor.

She said she tried to get up, but claimed the 28-year-old "grabbed her by the shirt in the area of her neck."

Christian then let her go, she claimed, and she went to grab their child and called her mom back. The documents state that the Patriots' fifth-year player called his mom, who tried to calm him down.

An hour later, a car service provided to Patriots players picked her and her two-year-old daughter up and drove them to Delaware, the report stated.

On September 9, she opted to move forward with the charges, which were filed back on December 16.

This hearing was actually slated for February 3 -- just a few days before Super Bowl LX -- but was pushed back until Monday ... allowing Barmore to focus on the Seattle Seahawks.

Of course, New England went on to lose that game 29-13.