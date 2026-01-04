Patriots' Christian Barmore Plays in First Game Since Assault Charge Revelation

Christian Barmore -- star defensive tackle for the New England Patriots -- got to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, despite the domestic assault charges that were brought against him by a household member.

As we reported ... a woman told cops Barmore threw her to the floor and "grabbed her by the shirt in the area of her neck" after a disagreement over the temperature of the room and food Barmore claimed belonged to him. The incident allegedly took place August 8 and the charges were filed December 16.

The Patriots put out a statement shortly after the news broke ... saying they were made aware at the time of the incident -- "and informed the NFL in a timely manner."

"The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."