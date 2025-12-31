Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Speaks on Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore Charges

Play video content New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel faced the media on Wednesday to address the recent allegations made against Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore ... saying the team won't jump to any conclusions as the legal process plays out.

Vrabel spoke about his two players' current situations minutes ago ... and when he was asked how "disappointing" it was to deal with those distractions ahead of a matchup with the Miami Dolphins, he said that wasn't the case.

"I would say not disappointing at all," Vrabel said. "I think that these are allegations ... it's things that we have to handle and every day that there's distractions. Some are smaller than others. Confident that we'll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process."

Vrabel said both Diggs and Barmore will be available to play as they handle their off-field issues ... and the team will hold off on any potential punishment.

"We've taken the allegations very seriously ... what comes of that, I think then we'll have another discussion. I don't think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now and let the process take its toll."

As for how much "understanding" the team has on both cases, Vrabel said they were aware of the allegations before this week ... and they've been acting in compliance with the league's policy.