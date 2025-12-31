Patriots Player Christian Barmore Facing Domestic Assault Charges

One day after Stefon Diggs was charged for allegedly attacking his personal chef ... the Patriots' star defensive tackle, Christian Barmore, has his own legal matters to deal with -- as he is now facing domestic assault charges.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, a woman called the Mansfield Police Department on August 25 to report an alleged incident from August 8.

The woman told cops Barmore became angry with her after a disagreement over the temperature of their bedroom air conditioner. Later on, she said they argued over food the athlete claimed belonged to him.

The woman said she decided to leave and went to gather her belongings. She said she called her mother, but claimed Barmore took the phone out of her hand and ended the call. She then alleged Christian threw her to the floor.

She said she tried to get up, but claimed the 28-year-old "grabbed her by the shirt in the area of her neck."

She told cops when Christian eventually let her go, she grabbed their child and called her mom back. The documents state that the Patriots’ fifth-year player called his mom, who attempted to calm him down.

About an hour later ... she said a car service provided to Patriots players picked her up and took her and their two-year-old daughter to Delaware.

When officers asked why she didn't report the incident sooner, the report states she was "in fear of Christian and his 'handlers,' especially since he is a wealthy NFL player."

On September 9 ... the woman -- who said she had an on-and-off relationship with Barmore for three and a half years -- decided to go forward with the charges, which were filed on December 16.

The Patriots put out a statement shortly after the news broke ... saying they were made aware at the time of the incident -- "and informed the NFL in a timely manner."