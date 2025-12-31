Stefon Diggs' Talent Makes It Easier for Team to Support Him, Sports Exec Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stefon Diggs will continue to receive a ton of support from the New England Patriots because he's super talented, while his teammate Christian Barmore might not get the same backing ... so says a sports executive with years of experience in the business.

We spoke with Andrew Brandt -- a Villanova Law School professor who worked for years as an agent and executive with the Green Bay Packers -- on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and we had to ask him about the Pats' statement of support for Diggs after he was charged with strangulation and assault.

Brandt tells us if you read between the lines of the Patriots statement, you can tell the organization's pissed they have to deal with this off-the-field attention while they should be celebrating an AFC East Division title.

However, Brandt notes Diggs is a very gifted receiver ... so, New England is going to give the star more leeway than, say, Barmore ... his teammate who is facing a domestic assault charge.

When the Patriots released a statement about Barmore, they didn't say they support Christian ... which Brandt says could be nothing -- though he notes Barmore is injured right now, making it easier for the team to distance itself from the player.

BTW ... Diggs might only be facing charges right now because the person accusing him of assault couldn't come to a settlement agreement with the star athlete, Brandt admits ... adding another wrinkle to the upcoming legal proceedings.

As for when the league might hand down a punishment ... Brandt gives his reasons for why it could be a long time coming. Listen to the clip all the way through to learn why.