Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore Speak to Media For First Time Since Charges Filed

Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore are facing the media after they were both charged with assault earlier this week ... but they're not open to talking about their cases.

The New England Patriots stars fielded questions from the media in the locker room Friday ... with Diggs chatting with the gaggle of reporters first and apologizing for not being available to them earlier this week as per usual.

The star wide receiver calls it a "very emotional time" ... and adds that, because it's an open case, he can't discuss anything about it, but he doesn't want to be disrespectful.

The media then asks him several questions ... some of which are angling for responses connected to his case ... and Diggs replies by asking, "Is that a football question?" If the answer ain't yes, then Stefon's not talking.

While Diggs lightly touched on the controversy surrounding him, Barmore had a more adversarial approach to the media ... simply repeating, "I'm focused on Miami, playing football" to every query reporters threw his way.

As you know ... Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery after his former chef claimed he slapped her and tried to choke her out during a salary dispute.

Attorney David Meier released a statement on the Diggs allegations ... saying they "are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated ... because they did not occur."

Barmore was hit with domestic assault charges in connection to an alleged altercation he had with a longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend in August.