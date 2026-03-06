Sherrone Moore Strikes Deal, Pleads No Contest to Two Misdemeanors

Play video content FOX 2 Detroit

Disgraced former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore just caught a huge break in his case -- he struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest to two misdemeanors -- and his original charges are going away.

The development went down in an Washtenaw County court minutes ago ... with Moore now facing malicious use of an electronic communication device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing.

Moore was originally facing felony home invasion and misdemeanor illegal entry without owner permission and stalking ... and he could have faced five years in prison for the felony alone.

The two new charges are much less severe -- the malicious use comes with up to six months behind bars and $1K fine, and trespass up to 30 days in the slammer and/or fine of up to $250.

Prosecutors said the new charges are the "most appropriate" in relation to what went down on Dec. 10, 2025 ... reaching that conclusion after looking over more evidence and talking with the alleged victim's representatives.

They added there is not sufficient evidence to go through with any counts of domestic violence -- that was the case at the time of issuing initial charges, and it remains that way.

Moore briefly spoke in the courtroom ... telling the judge he understood his plea, and how it meant there would be no trial of any kind.

Moore received support from his wife, Kelli, as it all played out ... and they even arrived at the courthouse hand-in-hand earlier in the day.