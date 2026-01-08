Sherrone Moore's Wife Says He Threatened Suicide After Losing Job In 911 Call Audio

Play video content Ann Arbor Police

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call Sherrone Moore's wife made the day he lost his job as the University of Michigan's head football coach ... with the woman claiming he was attempting to kill himself.

Moore's wife, Kelli, is deeply emotional in the audio ... and asked officials if they could track his phone because she feared he would hurt himself.

When dispatch asked why, Kelli replied, "Because he said that to me ... he said he's trying to kill himself."

Officials asked for more information on the situation ... and she said she had no idea where he was.

"He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he's in crisis. I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don't know where he is. He said he was on a highway."

Kelli then explained her husband was Sherrone Moore ... and yes, he was the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Despite the circumstances surrounding Moore's situation at the time, Kelli made it clear she just wanted him home.

"I just need to make sure he’s safe. He’s called a couple times and I’m terrified he’s gonna do something to himself. I told him to come home."

As we previously reported, Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with an employee on Dec. 10.

He later went to that employee's residence ... where prosecutors say he barged in, grabbed butter knives and scissors from a kitchen drawer and told the staffer, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

Moore was hit with three charges -- felony home invasion and stalking, and breaking and entering, both misdemeanors.

He's due in court later this month.