Sherrone Moore Did Not Offer OnlyFans Star Tickets For Group Sex Despite Reports

Play video content TMZSports.com

University of Michigan coach, Sherrone Moore, didn't offer OnlyFans Model, Mia Sorety, season tickets in exchange for a foursome, she says ... but the two have exchanged texts in the past -- including after his recent arrest!

We spoke with Mia ... who is all too happy to clap back at gossip that Moore offered a sex-for-tickets quid pro quo ... theorizing social media users or an ex-assistant of hers may have planted the "crazy" story.

That said, Mia conceded she exchanged direct messages with Moore over Instagram for quite some time -- including after he was released from jail Friday -- and she even shared the receipts with us.

The NSFW content creator alleges Moore called her out after he was released, as exemplified by the one alleged DM where Moore claimed he couldn't believe she'd "attack" him. According to Mia, Moore was stunned she would trash his name as the sports world turned on him ... but she tells us she would never ... instead only speaking out about the drama to clear the air.

She adds that their messages prior to their post-jail chat were always "friendly" and "never sexual" ... and she never felt put off by their conversations.

In case you missed it ... Moore was arrested and charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering Wednesday. Moore is accused of entering a UMich staffer's home and threatening to kill himself after she disclosed their inappropriate relationship to investigators ... which led to his firing on Wednesday.